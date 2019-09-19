ST. LOUIS — Main ingredient:

Eckert's Apples

Possible toppings:

Chocolate Sauce

Caramel Sauce

Peanut Butter (thin it out with honey so you can drizzle it!)

Mini Chocolate Chips

Mini M&M’s

Mini Candy Corn

Sprinkles

Chopped Peanuts

Crushed Pretzels (bonus points if they are chocolate covered!)

Mini Marshmallows

Directions:

1. Slice your apples. I love using a slicer/corer/peeler to make this quick and easy! You can set it so it doesn’t peel them.

2. To prevent your apples from browning, prepare a large bowl with cold water and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Dunk your apple slices and then pat them dry.

3. Arrange apples on a platter.

4. Top apples with all your favorite toppings!!