ST. LOUIS — Main ingredient:
Eckert's Apples
Possible toppings:
Chocolate Sauce
Caramel Sauce
Peanut Butter (thin it out with honey so you can drizzle it!)
Mini Chocolate Chips
Mini M&M’s
Mini Candy Corn
Sprinkles
Chopped Peanuts
Crushed Pretzels (bonus points if they are chocolate covered!)
Mini Marshmallows
Directions:
1. Slice your apples. I love using a slicer/corer/peeler to make this quick and easy! You can set it so it doesn’t peel them.
2. To prevent your apples from browning, prepare a large bowl with cold water and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Dunk your apple slices and then pat them dry.
3. Arrange apples on a platter.
4. Top apples with all your favorite toppings!!