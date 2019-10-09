ST. LOUIS — Beef Scrapple by Chef Rick Kazmer

1.5 lbs Braised beef (recipe to follow) 3 lbs ground beef

.5 lb pork liver small diced

1 lbs onion, small diced

.25 ounce rosemary chopped fine 1.5 ounces garlic minced

4.5 cups braising liquid reserved 2.5 oz apple cider vinegar

1.25 lbs polenta salt to taste

Heat a couple tablespoons oil in a pan. Sauté onions and garlic in oil until softened. Add ground beef and cook until nearly done (should still be a little pink) Add liver and cook until browned. Add shredded braised beef and braising liquid. Bring to a boil. Add polenta in a steady stream, whisking to incorporate and eliminate lumps. Cook about 15-20 minuets until the polenta is done, stirring and scraping the bottom of the pan all the time to prevent scorching. When it's done a spoon should be able to stand up on its own in it. season to taste with the salt, vinegar and rosemary. Pour mixture into an oiled baking dish or one lined with parchment paper. let cool completely and when ready, invert on cutting board to be cut into portions for searing or frying.

Braised Beef

2 lbs beef chuck cut into 2 inch pieces 1 carrot cut in to large pieces

2 ribs of celery cut into large pieces

1 medium onion cut into large pieces 4 cups red wine

4 cups water salt

a few peppercorns

Season beef with salt. Heat a small amount of oil in a pot big enough for braising. Once oil is shimmering add meat a little at a time, do not over crowd the pan. Brown meat on all sides and set aside. Add red wine to hot pan and deglaze to get all the brown bits. Add meat and vegetables to liquid along with peppercorns and water. Bring liquid to a simmer. Cover the pan and cook at a low simmer (or alternatively put in a 350 degree oven) and cook meat until fork tender. About 3-4 hours. Let meat cool in its liquid over night. Strain and reserve liquid for scrapple.