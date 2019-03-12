INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner)

2 cups water

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) Italian-style stewed tomatoes, undrained

1-1/2 cups frozen mixed vegetables

4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

1 cup uncooked large elbow macaroni

4 ounces smoked Beef Sausage, sliced

COOKING:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon. Remove drippings.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Meanwhile, combine water, tomatoes, vegetables and broth in large saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir in macaroni and beef; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in sausage; continue simmering 2 to 4 minutes or until macaroni is tender and beef sausage is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Cook's Tip: Other pasta shapes, such as rotini, bow ties, medium shells or ditalini, may be substituted for large elbow macaroni; adjust cooking time as needed.

