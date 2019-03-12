INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner)
- 2 cups water
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) Italian-style stewed tomatoes, undrained
- 1-1/2 cups frozen mixed vegetables
- 4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth
- 1 cup uncooked large elbow macaroni
- 4 ounces smoked Beef Sausage, sliced
COOKING:
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon. Remove drippings.
Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
- Meanwhile, combine water, tomatoes, vegetables and broth in large saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir in macaroni and beef; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in sausage; continue simmering 2 to 4 minutes or until macaroni is tender and beef sausage is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
Cook's Tip: Other pasta shapes, such as rotini, bow ties, medium shells or ditalini, may be substituted for large elbow macaroni; adjust cooking time as needed.
More Recipes from Show Me St. Louis:
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Gooey Butter Cake
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Goat Cheese Pie
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Lattice Top Apple Pie
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Mini Apple TurnOva’s
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: No Bake Pistachio, Pomegranate, & Chocolate Bars
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Vinegar Pie
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Trifle