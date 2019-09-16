ST. LOUIS — Nationally-acclaimed Chef David Burke (Bravo’s Top Chef Masters) from Grand Tavern by David Burke ( 626 North Grand Blvd) will be in town next weekend to host a special rooftop dining experience to honor St. Louis’ hot air balloon history. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, guests will enjoy a whimsical four-course tasting dinner prepared by Chef David Burke and myself with curated wine pairings.

Beet & Berry Bubbles

Robert Cantu, Executive Chef of Grand Tavern by David Burke

Ingredients:

1 liter mineral water

2 cups strawberry juice

100 grams beet powder

1 gram Xanthan Gum

50 grams sugar

1 gram salt

1 gram powdered egg whites

Directions:

Blend all ingredients together on low and let rest in the refrigerator for 30 minutes before use.