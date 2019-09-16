ST. LOUIS — Nationally-acclaimed Chef David Burke (Bravo’s Top Chef Masters) from Grand Tavern by David Burke (626 North Grand Blvd) will be in town next weekend to host a special rooftop dining experience to honor St. Louis’ hot air balloon history. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, guests will enjoy a whimsical four-course tasting dinner prepared by Chef David Burke and myself with curated wine pairings.
Beet & Berry Bubbles
Robert Cantu, Executive Chef of Grand Tavern by David Burke
Ingredients:
- 1 liter mineral water
- 2 cups strawberry juice
- 100 grams beet powder
- 1 gram Xanthan Gum
- 50 grams sugar
- 1 gram salt
- 1 gram powdered egg whites
Directions:
Blend all ingredients together on low and let rest in the refrigerator for 30 minutes before use.