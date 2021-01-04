Recipe of the Day: Brioche French Toast with Fresh Berries, Warm Maple Syrup & Chantilly Cream

Shared by Michael Frank, Executive Chef at Café la Vie at Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton

ST. LOUIS — Brioche French Toast with Fresh Berries, Warm Maple Syrup & Chantilly Cream

Ingredients:

● 1 quart whole milk

● 1 cup heavy cream

● 6 whole eggs

● 1 ½ cups granulated sugar

● 1 teaspoon nutmeg

● 1 tablespoon cinnamon

● 2 tablespoons vanilla extract

● 6 slices brioche bread (cut 1 inch thick)

Procedure:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk thoroughly.

Dip brioche bread in batter until soaked through.

Warm two tablespoons of whole butter in a nonstick pan on medium heat until lightly sizzling.

Add bread to the pan and cook until golden brown on one side. Flip bread slices and place the pan in the oven at 350 degrees for eight minutes.

Take French toast out of the oven. Arrange bread slices on a plate and garnish with powdered sugar, warm maple syrup, fresh berries, and Chantilly whipped cream.

Easter Brunch at Café la Vie

Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton

7730 Bonhomme Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63105