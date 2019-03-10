Ingredients:
5 - 6 Chicken Thighs or Breasts (bone in, boneless, either)
2 Tbsp Kosher or Sea Salt
2 C Butter Milk
Instructions:
- The day before cooking and serving: Place chicken on a dish or pan that will not leak or spill. Sprinkle 1/2 Tbsp Kosher Salt over the chicken, allow to sit for 30 minutes in refrigerator.
- Add 1- 1 1/2 Tbsp Kosher Salt to 2 C buttermilk and let salt dissolve, stir to mix well.
- Using a large closed bag or other container with lid, pour the buttermilk mixture over the chicken and allow to marinate overnight or up to 24 hours.
- When ready to cook: preheat oven to 425 degrees. Discard the buttermilk and allow chicken to drip to remove most of the excess buttermilk. Then place in cast iron skillet or roasting pan.
- Depending on the number of pieces of chicken, roast for 10-20 minutes, until chicken begins to brown.
- Lower the temperature to 400 degrees F and cook another 10-20 minutes until browned and juice runs clear when you cut into the chicken. Times may need to be adjusted up or down depending on the number of pieces of chicken and thickness of the chicken. Make sure you cook the chicken thoroughly, but being careful not to overcook. The original recipe calls for cooking a whole chicken.
- Allow the chicken to rest before serving and Enjoy!