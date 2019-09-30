ST. LOUIS — Ingredients

STREUSEL TOPPING

● 1 cup old fashioned oats ● 1 cup all-purpose flour ● 3 Teaspoons granulated sugar ● ½ cup brown sugar ● ¼ teaspoon salt ● pinch of nutmeg ● 1 Tablespoon cinnamon ● ½ cup softened butter

Apple Topping

● 3 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and finely chopped ● 2 tablespoons sugar ● 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon ● 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg ● 1/2 cup caramel topping

Graham Cracker Crust

● 2.5 cups graham cracker crumbs ● 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar ● 6 ounces melted butter ● Non stick baking spray ( I prefer Baker’s Joy) ● 1 ounce French Vanilla syrup *optional Cheesecake mixture

● (4) 8 ounce packages of cream cheese ● 3 Tablespoons flour ● 12 ounces (1.5 c) granulated sugar ● 5 large eggs ● 8 ounces sour cream ● 1 Tablespoon vanilla ● 1 Tablespoon lemon juice

Instructions

For Streusel Topping Preheat your oven to 350F and prepare a large cookie sheet by lining it with parchment paper or a silicone mat. In a mixing bowl, add oats, flour, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and softened butter. Using a pastry blender or two forks, mix until crumbly. Spread mixture onto cookie sheet and bake for 10 minutes, stir then bake another 5 minutes. Set aside to cool. Place in an airtight container for later use. For Apple Topping Wash apples, peel and cube. Add cubed apples, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg into pot and place on oven range. Simmer on low, occasionally stirring with a rubber spatula until apple mixture becomes soft (about 10 minutes) Place cooked apples in airtight dish and refrigerate until time to use. Apples can be stored 5 days under refrigeration For Graham Cracker Crust Adjust oven temperature to 325 F and spray spring-form pan with nonstick spray, set aside until ready to use. In microwavable dish, melt butter. Measure out graham crackers and crush. In a small kitchen bowl, mix together graham cracker crumbs, sugar, butter and French vanilla syrup (optional) until moist and mold-able. Firmly press graham cracker mixture into pan

Place pan in oven on top shelf and bake crust for 7 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside to cool. When pan is fully cooled, wrap pan twice with aluminum foil so it is prepared for cooking in water bath. For Cheesecake Filling Cream sugar, flour and cream cheese in mixer on medium until light and fluffy. One at a time, add in each egg until fully incorporated. On low, add sour cream, lemon juice and vanilla until well combined.

Pour cheesecake mixture into baked crust.

Place spring-form pan into roasting pan and pour water into the roasting pan to cover the bottom, it doesn’t need to be high. Place roasting pan in oven and bake for an hour at 325 F. Remove cheesecake from the oven before the center looks fully done. Cheesecake should be slightly wobbly. Cool at room temperature for 30 minutes before wrapping and refrigerating to avoid condensation.

Garnishing Cheesecake

Remove cheesecake from refrigerator and warm caramel in a microwavable dish. Drizzle and spread caramel on cheesecake, top with apple topping and streusel.