Cherry Pie

Ingredients for Sure Fire Sweet Crust:

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 cup chilled butter

1/2 cup chilled shortening or lard

1 tsp salt

2 Tbsp sugar

1/2 cup of ice water

Method: in large mixing bowl combine all dry ingredients. Using a box grater grate in chilled fat. Toss in dry ingredients. Add iced water and mix. Do not over mix because fat will melt.

Ingredients for Cherry filling:

-4 cups pitted tart cherries

-1 cup turbinado sugar

-1/4 cup raspberry balsamic

-1/4 cornstarch

-1/4 tsp lemon zest

-1 cup brandy

-Pinch of salt

Method:

In a heavy bottomed pot add brandy. Flame brandy until 1/2 dissipated. Lid to put flame out. Add remaking ingredients on bee pie heat. Toss until sugar is no longer granular. Set aside and cool. Add to pie bake till crust is golden brown at 350 degrees.

