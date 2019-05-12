CHICKEN ADOBO

Yields 4-5 servings

8-10 pieces chicken thighs and legs (bone-in and skin on)

3⁄4 cups vinegar

1⁄2 cup soy sauce 3⁄4 cups water

Preparation

6 cloves garlic, minced (divided)

3 bay leaves, crushed

pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons cooking oil

Heat one tablespoon cooking oil in a heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat. Add half of the garlic and let it brown. Then add the vinegar, soy sauce, water, and the remaining garlic. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Add the bay leaves and season with pepper, to taste. Allow the flavors to meld for 2-3 more minutes.

Add the chicken pieces and cook for about 30 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165oF.

Remove chicken pieces and leave the sauce in the pan. Continue simmering to reduce the sauce until it becomes thick like a gravy.

Meanwhile, in another pan, add around one tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add chicken, skin side down and sear the chicken until the skin is a little crisp and golden brown.

Return chicken to the sauce and cook for a few more minutes. You may top it with more toasted garlic if you want. This dish is best served with a heaping bowl of white rice.

