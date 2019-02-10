ST. LOUIS — INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (90% to 95% lean)

1 jar (16 ounces) prepared salsa with black beans and corn

1-1/2 cups shredded spicy Mexican cheese blend or shredded Cheddar-Jack cheese with jalapeño peppers

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

4 large flour tortillas (10-inch diameter)

Chopped fresh cilantro

COOKING:

Heat oven to 350°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.