ST. LOUIS — INGREDIENTS

1 cup pecan halves, toasted

¾ cup rolled oats (instant or old fashioned)

1 onion, small dice (roughly chopped)

8 oz cremini mushrooms, stems removed and caps sliced (any shroom WILL do)

3 cloves garlic, whole

2 T. Parmesan cheese

1 egg

2 t. balsamic vinegar

1 t. low-sodium soy sauce

1 t. maple syrup

½ t. red pepper flakes

½ t. onion powder

1/2 t. liquid smoke

1/2 c flat leaf parsley leaves, finely chopped, plus extra

1 T. olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

In the bowl of a food processor, combine toasted pecan halves, oats, onion, mushroom, garlic, parmesan cheese, and egg.

Pulse until you have a chunky consistency that’s almost a paste. It should stick together, but you should still see little pieces of mushroom, pecans and oats. Transfer mixture to a mixing bowl.

To the mushroom and pecan mixture, add the vinegar, soy sauce, maple syrup, spices and liquid smoke. Using a rubber spatula, thoroughly mix everything until you have a sticky and slightly chunky paste. Give it a taste to check for seasoning and adjust if necessary.

Divide the mixture into 8 equal portions and roll into balls.

Place mushroom meatballs on the parchment-lined baking sheet or greased baking sheet.

Brush the surface of the balls with olive oil.

Slide the baking sheet into the oven and bake for 25 minutes, or until balls are firm on the outside and browned on the bottom.