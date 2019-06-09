ST. LOUIS — Ingredients

mushrooms

garlic

tofu

ginger

onion

cabbage

peanut butter

rice vinegar

jalapeno

chili pepper

coconut aminos

spring roll wrappers

dried apricots

Setup

1/2 white or yellow onion, chopped small

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1" ginger root, grated

8 oz mushrooms, chopped small

1 jalapeno, seeds and membrane scraped out, diced

2 cups cabbage, shredded

1 tablespoon coconut aminos (can use Bragg's aminos acids, tamari or soy sauce)

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 block of ultra firm tofu, squeezed and cut into 16 equally sliced long pieces (it will lay against the vegetables in the roll)

12-14 brown rice spring roll wrapper or regular vegan spring roll wrappers

Green onions

Sauce

1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter

1 cup dried apricots

1 teaspoon chili pepper sauce (or 1/2 teaspoon red chili pepper flakes)

1/2 cup water

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 400 - convection if you have it. Otherwise 425 degrees F

To a large preheated sauce pan or deep skillet, add the onions and jalapeno pepper. When it become soft, add the garlic and ginger. stir for about 30 seconds, or until fragrant. Add mushrooms and continue to cook down. After about 3-4 minutes, add the cabbage, stirring continuously. When the cabbage begins to break down a little, add the aminos and the rice vinegar. Stir and let most of the liquid evaporate. If the vegetables are pretty well cooked and there is still liquid in the pan, you can transfer to a colander to drain and cool a little.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Fill a shallow and wide bowl with warm water. Submerge your rice paper in the water for 10-12 seconds, until it becomes nearly soft, but not mushy. If you have have square papers, set it out in a diamond shape in front of you. Add a a couple of tablespoons of the vegetable mixture in a horizontal line about 2/3 of the way down the paper (toward you) and place a piece of tofu on top of or next to the vegetables. Gently pull up the rice paper that is nearest you and roll it over the vegetable/tofu mix, give it one roll over. Now, just like you are rolling a burrito, take the sides of the paper and cover the vegetable/tofu mix and roll. Set on your parchment lined pan, seam side down and repeat.

Bake for about 20-25 minutes, until crispy

Make the sauce while the rolls are cooking.

To a blender add the peanut butter, apricots and chili sauce/peppers. Drizzle in water as needed. Keep in fridge in a sealed container.

Garnish with green onions.

Makes 12-14 crispy spring rolls.

**This also works well in a air fryer. Set to 370 degrees for 17 minutes.**