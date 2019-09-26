ST. LOUIS — EASY YOGURT CAKE
Cake Ingredients:
1 cup yogurt, any flavor
3 eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
3/4 cup sugar
1 1/2 cups flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
Sauce Ingredients:
1 cup blueberries
1/3 cup sugar
1/2 tablespoon cornstarch
2 tablespoons water
1/2 tablespoon lemon juice
Directions:
Preparation and Cooking Time: 50 minutes
Makes 10 servings
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees and grease an 8 inch (round) cake pan. In medium bowl, lightly beat eggs with hand-mixer on medium speed; approximately 30 seconds. Add oil, sugar and yogurt; beat for 1 minute until smooth. Add flour and baking powder; beat until well combined; approximately one minute. Pour mixture into greased pan and bake 35-40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely on wire rack, sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired.
Blueberry Sauce:
In medium saucepan, mix berries, sugar, cornstarch, water and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer until desired thickness. Pour into bowl, let cool completely. Serve over sliced cake. Refrigerate remaining sauce for future use.
Nutrition Facts: 310 calories; 4 grams protein; 13grams fat; 9.2% DV Calcium.