ST. LOUIS — EASY YOGURT CAKE

Cake Ingredients:

1 cup yogurt, any flavor

3 eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

Sauce Ingredients:

1 cup blueberries

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

1/2 tablespoon lemon juice

Directions:

Preparation and Cooking Time: 50 minutes

Makes 10 servings

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees and grease an 8 inch (round) cake pan. In medium bowl, lightly beat eggs with hand-mixer on medium speed; approximately 30 seconds. Add oil, sugar and yogurt; beat for 1 minute until smooth. Add flour and baking powder; beat until well combined; approximately one minute. Pour mixture into greased pan and bake 35-40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely on wire rack, sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired.

Blueberry Sauce:

In medium saucepan, mix berries, sugar, cornstarch, water and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer until desired thickness. Pour into bowl, let cool completely. Serve over sliced cake. Refrigerate remaining sauce for future use.

Nutrition Facts: 310 calories; 4 grams protein; 13grams fat; 9.2% DV Calcium.