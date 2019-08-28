ST. LOUIS —

Recipe for Etouffee:

1/4c all purpose flour, toasted

1/4c vegetable oil

2T ground seitan

2T diced eggplant, roasted

1t red onion

1t green pepper

1t red pepper

1t, celery

1/4t garlic, minced

1t paprika

1/2t salt

1/2t garlic powder

1/2t black pepper

1/2t onion powder

1/8t cayenne

1/8t oregano

1/8t thyme

3/4c coconut milk

3/4c vegetable stock

1t tamari

1t vegetable oil

1/4c rice, cooked

1 slice of baguette, grilled

1 pinch green chive

1. Toast the flour in the oven for 20 minutes, let cool and reserve.

2. Combine toasted flour and vegetable oil in a sauce pot and incorporate to make a toasted roux. Set aside to cool and reserve.

3. In a separate sauce pot, add the remaining vegetable oil and garlic, cook for a few minutes until fragrant.

4. Add the seitan, eggplant, peppers, onion and celery. Cook until vegetables are Al dente, then add the spices.

5. Add the tamari and stir to loosen up any seitan or eggplant that may be sticking to the pan.

6. Add in the coconut milk and vegetable stock, bring to a boil and then add your cooled toasted roux. Whisk to incorporate as your Etoufee thickens.

7. Once a desired thickness is achieved, transfer the Etoufee to serving bowls.

8. Top with cooked rice, grilled baguette, and chive to serve.