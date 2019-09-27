ST. LOUIS — Basically It’s Gluten Free Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies
Serves: 12
Ingredients
Pumpkin Cheesecake:
- 4 oz cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup canned pumpkin
- 1 egg
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp pumpkin pie spice
Brownies:
- Gluten free brownie mix (check the Health Food section of your grocery store!)
- Ingredients according to the box: likely water, oil and eggs
Instructions
- To make the Pumpkin Cheesecake: Beat together cream cheese, pumpkin, egg, sugar, cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice until smooth and creamy. Set aside.
- To make the brownies: Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line an 8x8 inch pan with foil and spray with cooking spray.
- In a medium mixing bowl, make the brownie mix according the instructions on the box.
- Pour half of the batter into the 8x8 inch pan. Spread the pumpkin cream cheese evenly on top of the brownie batter. Drop remaining batter by the spoonful on top of the cheesecake layer. Marble with a knife. Bake the brownies according to the package. Use a toothpick to check for doneness.
- Enjoy!!