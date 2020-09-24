Recipe of the Day: Jollof Rice

Shared by Maleeka Harris of Chef Rabbit Catering

ST. LOUIS — Jollof Rice

Ingredients

4 cups rice

4 medium tomatoes

1 red bell pepper

1 onion (medium to large)

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon thyme

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

4 seasoning/stock cubes 4g per cube - I used Knorr seasoning cubes

11/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 cup oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ginger powder

4-5 pounds chicken

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary

Instructions

Roughly chop then blend together the fresh tomatoes, onion and bell pepper (remove seeds from bell pepper before blending). Place in a pot and bring to a boil. Let them cook on high heat until the water in the tomato blend dries out. Add in the tomato sauce and stir then add in the oil.

Fry the tomatoes in the oil until they visibly shrink. About 10 minutes.

To the tomatoes, add the curry, and thyme then stir. Then add in 5 cups of liquid (the chicken stock you reserved plus more water if needed). Add the bay leaves, 1 teaspoon of salt and 2 seasoning cubes (or teaspoons of bouillon powder). Stir well then wash the rice and add to the pot. Stir well then carefully wrap the top of the pot with aluminum foil before covering with the lid of the pot. Let it cook on medium heat for about 30 minutes until the rice absorbs all the liquid and is soft.

When the rice is done, you might still see concentrates of tomato sauce over the rice. This is very normal. Spinke the white pepper on top then gently stir rice with a wooden spoon to combine.

Serve warm with the fried/grilled chicken on the side.

The Wakanda Forever dinner party is Saturday, September 26 at 8:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.