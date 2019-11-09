ST. LOUIS —

Linguini and Clams

Ingredients:

1 lb Manila or Little Neck clams

12 oz linguini fresh

1 loaf crusty bread cut into cubes

1/4 cup beer

6 cloves fresh garlic

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1/4 cup olive oil sliced into very thin slivers.

1/4 cup fresh lemon zest

2 white anchovy minced

2 tbsp fresh flat leaf parsley

1 tsp red pepper flake

Kosher salt

Method:

In 1 gallon pot bring water with salt to boil. Add linguini. In food processor add bread cubes, parsley, butter and a pinch of salt. Pulse till minced. Cook linguini only until it’s right before being al dente. Remove and drain 3/4 of pasta liquid and reserve pasta. In a sauce pan turn flame low and sauté bread crumb mixture. In pasta pot 1/4 pasta water with flame medium add olive oil, anchovy, beer and fresh garlic once bubbling add clams. Cook on medium till clams pop open. Remove ones that do not pop. Toss reserved pasta back in with clams. Add bread crumb mixture and serve.

Event info:

What a Rush! 20 Years with Chris Clark – September 14, 6pm

Mad Art Gallery, 2727 S. 12th Street, 63118

http://www.cinemastlouis.org/what-rush-20-years-with-chris-clark

A night of cinema and cuisine to honor Cinema St. Louis Artistic Director, Chris Clark, co-presented by Cinema Saint Louis and Tenacious Eats.

Doors open at 6 pm with a Silent Auction and cocktails

Five-course dinner and screening of the film Dinner Rush begin at 7 pm

Live Auction and Intermission at 8:10 pm

Trailer for film being shown: “Dinner Rush”

https://youtu.be/_oE-HFYGduU