ST. LOUIS — Recipe

Ingredients

O'Charley's garlic spread

1 tsp chopped garlic

1/4 cup slivered red onion

1/4 bacon chopped into 1/2 inch pieces

1/4 cup corn

1/2 cup roma tomatoes diced into 1/2 inch pieces

2 cups linguini

O'Charley's whiskey cream sauce

4 oz. chicken

1 tbsp shaved parmesan

1 tbsp sliced green onions

Instructions



Combine garlic spread, chopped garlic, red onion, bacon, corn and roma tomatoes in a sauté pan and cook until onions are softened.

Cook linguini.

Heat whiskey cream sauce into pan and add sliced chicken.

Drain linguine and stir into the sauce until evenly distributed.

Plate the dish and top with shaved parmesan and green onions.