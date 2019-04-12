ST. LOUIS — Tenacious Eats presents "The Nightmare Before Christmas"
Friday the 13th! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Mahler Ballroom.
For tickets, visit BrownPaperTickets.com.
RECIPE for Polenta Cake and Macque Choux
Polenta Cake
Ingredients:
1 cup Polenta
1 1/2 cups whole milk
1 cup water
1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese
2 tsp olive oil
1 tsp kosher salt
Method:
In medium sized heavy bottomed pot bring milk, water and salt to a rolling boil. Whisk in Polenta. Cook Polenta for about 6 minutes till texture is smooth and creamy. In a greased 9 x 13 pan pour Polenta and spread evenly. Bake in 350 degree oven for 5 minutes. Remove and cool.
Macque Choux
Ingredients:
6 oz bacon small diced
2 tbsp olive oil
1 whole medium yellow onion small diced
1 red bell pepper small diced
3 stalks celery small diced
4 cloves garlic minced
2 stalks scallion small sliced
1/2 jalapeño small diced
1/2 cup fresh corn
2 tsp fresh thyme
1/2 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp smoked paprika
Method:
In a large saucepan heat olive oil. Add bacon and render fat. Add all remaining ingredients and cook till onions are translucent.
