ST. LOUIS — Tenacious Eats presents "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

Friday the 13th! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Mahler Ballroom.

For tickets, visit BrownPaperTickets.com.

RECIPE for Polenta Cake and Macque Choux

Polenta Cake

Ingredients:

1 cup Polenta

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1 cup water

1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese

2 tsp olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

Method:

In medium sized heavy bottomed pot bring milk, water and salt to a rolling boil. Whisk in Polenta. Cook Polenta for about 6 minutes till texture is smooth and creamy. In a greased 9 x 13 pan pour Polenta and spread evenly. Bake in 350 degree oven for 5 minutes. Remove and cool.

Macque Choux

Ingredients:

6 oz bacon small diced

2 tbsp olive oil

1 whole medium yellow onion small diced

1 red bell pepper small diced

3 stalks celery small diced

4 cloves garlic minced

2 stalks scallion small sliced

1/2 jalapeño small diced

1/2 cup fresh corn

2 tsp fresh thyme

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp smoked paprika

Method:

In a large saucepan heat olive oil. Add bacon and render fat. Add all remaining ingredients and cook till onions are translucent.

