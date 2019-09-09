ST. LOUIS — SOFTSHELL CRAB SAMMICH
Ingredients:
1 Brioche Bun
1 Soft Shell Crab
½ Cup of Argula
1 Cup of Buttermilk
1 Tablespoon of unsalted butter/olive oil
1 Tomato Slice
2 Quarts of Vegetable Oil
Thinly Sliced Pickled Red Onion
1 Lemon Wedge
2 Tablespoons of Voodoo Sauce
3 Tablespoons of Creole Bomb
2 Cups of Tag Fry Swag
Preparation
Pre-heat Vegetable Oil to 350 Degrees
Take 1 Tablespoon of Creole Bomb sprinkle in Buttermilk and mix
Place Soft shell crab in Tag Fry Swag Coat generously remove
Add to buttermilk Coat both sides shake off excess buttermilk
Place back in the Tag Fry Swag Coat generously again
Add to Oil Let Fry both sides for 3 mins each side
Remove place on wire rack Sprinkle Creole Bomb on both sides
Toast Brioche bun
Then Assemble
First add the arugula to the bottom bun, tomato, thinly sliced pickled red onions, add Softshell Crab, then top with Voodoo Sauce.
Enjoy!