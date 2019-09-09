ST. LOUIS — SOFTSHELL CRAB SAMMICH

Ingredients:

1 Brioche Bun

1 Soft Shell Crab

½ Cup of Argula

1 Cup of Buttermilk

1 Tablespoon of unsalted butter/olive oil

1 Tomato Slice

2 Quarts of Vegetable Oil

Thinly Sliced Pickled Red Onion

1 Lemon Wedge

2 Tablespoons of Voodoo Sauce

3 Tablespoons of Creole Bomb

2 Cups of Tag Fry Swag

Preparation

Pre-heat Vegetable Oil to 350 Degrees

Take 1 Tablespoon of Creole Bomb sprinkle in Buttermilk and mix

Place Soft shell crab in Tag Fry Swag Coat generously remove

Add to buttermilk Coat both sides shake off excess buttermilk

Place back in the Tag Fry Swag Coat generously again

Add to Oil Let Fry both sides for 3 mins each side

Remove place on wire rack Sprinkle Creole Bomb on both sides

Toast Brioche bun

Then Assemble

First add the arugula to the bottom bun, tomato, thinly sliced pickled red onions, add Softshell Crab, then top with Voodoo Sauce.

Enjoy!