ST. LOUIS — SPINACH ARTICHOKE CHEESECAKE
1/2 Stick of Butter
1/4 Chopped Yellow Onion
1 TSP Chopped Garlic
1 - 10 oz Bag Fresh Spinach
1 Can Artichoke Hearts (chopped)
8 oz Softened Cream Cheese
2 Eggs
1 1/2 Cups of Shredded Asiago Cheese
Melt your butter on the stove and saute the onions, spinach and artichoke hearts till softened. Add your garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Add to softened cream cheese and mix or blend till combined. Add eggs and asiago cheese, mix well.
Pour the mix into a greased 7 or 8 inch spring-form pan. Place the pan on a sheet pan and pour warm water around the pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
Serve with crackers or crustini and enjoy!