SPINACH ARTICHOKE CHEESECAKE

1/2 Stick of Butter

1/4 Chopped Yellow Onion

1 TSP Chopped Garlic

1 - 10 oz Bag Fresh Spinach

1 Can Artichoke Hearts (chopped)

8 oz Softened Cream Cheese

2 Eggs

1 1/2 Cups of Shredded Asiago Cheese

Melt your butter on the stove and saute the onions, spinach and artichoke hearts till softened. Add your garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Add to softened cream cheese and mix or blend till combined. Add eggs and asiago cheese, mix well.

Pour the mix into a greased 7 or 8 inch spring-form pan. Place the pan on a sheet pan and pour warm water around the pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.

Serve with crackers or crustini and enjoy!