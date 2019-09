ST. LOUIS — StrawBana Protein Smoothie

1C Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk

1 scoop 1stPhorm Level-1 Vanilla Ice Cream protein powder

1 3oz frozen banana, peeled

1/2C fresh or frozen strawberries

1. Add all ingredients to a blender layering liquid to solid (this helps the smoothie blend together better)

2. Blend on high power until smooth. Adding more almond milk if you prefer a more thin smoothie.

3. Pour into a glass & garnish if you choose

Makes 1 smoothie

Fat: 6g

Carbs: 30g

Protein: 26g