Stuffing Filled Mushroom Caps (stuffed with your favorite dressing, whether it comes out of box or is homemade).

Cauliflower Gratin w/ goat cheese and roasted tomatoes

Savory Bread Pudding

STUFFING FILLED MUSHROOM CAPS

24 medium size cremini mushrooms

½ cup olive oil

salt and pepper

1 to 1 ½ cups Gruyere cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 375° Clean Mushrooms Carefully remove the stems and set aside Place mushroom caps in a bowl. Season with salt, pepper and drizzle with olive oil Place the mushroom caps flat side down on a sheet pan Bake the caps for 15 minutes, this will release their liquid Set caps aside to cool When the caps are cool mound them with 1 to 2 tablespoons of your Thanksgiving dressing Sprinkle with Gruyere and bake 10 to 15 minutes. Broil 2 to 3 minutes until browned in spots Serve hot

CAULIFLOWER GRATIN WITH GOAT CHEESE

AND ROASTED TOMATOES

1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets, about 2.5+ lbs

2 Tbls butter

3 Tbls flour

2 1/4 cups warm milk

½ teaspoon white pepper

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

¾ cup grated Gruyere, divided

½ cup grated Parmesan

¼ cup crumbled goat cheese

½ cup roasted tomatoes rough chopped

¼ cup bread crumbs

salt to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°





Melt two tablespoons of the butter in a medium sauce pan over low heat. Add flour, stir for two minutes. Pour warm milk in the sauce pan, bring to a boil while whisking constantly, about one minute until it thickens. Take off the heat and add 1 teaspoon of salt, white pepper, ½ cup Gruyere and Parmesan cheese.

Pour 1/3 of the sauce into a 8x11 baking dish. Place cauliflower in the dish, arrange goat cheese and roasted tomatoes evenly on the cauliflower, spread rest of the sauce evenly on top. Combine breadcrumbs with the remaining Gruyere and sprinkle on top.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes, until top is browed.

MUSHROOM BREAD PUDDING

6 cups bread cubes, one day old bread, cut 1 inch, using rustic bread

2 Tbls olive oil

1 Tbls butter

2 ounces pancetta, fine dice

4 cups leeks, sliced, white and light green parts

1 ½ lbs. mushrooms sliced

¼ tsp fresh thyme leaves

¼ dry sherry

1/3 cup chopped parsley

4 extra large eggs

1 ½ cup heavy cream

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup chicken stock

½ cup grate parmesan

1 ½ cups grated Gruyere cheese

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°.





Heat the oil and butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the pancetta and cook for five minutes, until starting to brown.

Stir in the leeks and cook for eight to ten minutes, until they are tender.

Stir in the mushrooms, thyme, sherry, salt and pepper and cook another 10 minutes, until most of the liquid is evaporated, stir occasionally. Take off the heat and stir in the parsley.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, cream, chicken stock and one cup of the Gruyere. Add the bread cubes and mushroom mixture, combine. Stir well and pour into a 3-quart baking dish. Sprinkle the remaining ½ cup of Gruyere and bake 45 to 50 minutes.

