ST. LOUIS — For kids, eating breakfast helps them meet their calcium, protein, and fiber needs & perform better in school. For adults, a hearty breakfast has been shown to help with weight management, heart health and optimize energy levels. This recipe is a great breakfast option for kids and adults.

Tart Cherry & Cardamom Granola

2 c. rolled oats (sometimes called old fashioned)

1 c. raw pumpkin seeds

1 c. quinoa

1 c. raw pecans or cashews

1 c. large flake unsweetened, untoasted (raw) coconut flakes

1/3 c. real maple syrup

1 t. vanilla

1/3 c. extra virgin olive oil

1 t. ground cardamom

1 t. ground cinnamon

1 t. kosher salt (use less if you use granulated salt)

1 c. dried fruit (dried cherries, apricots, currants, raisins, etc)

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine and mix dry ingredients (EXCEPT coconut flakes)

Add maple syrup, olive oil, vanilla and spices and mix thoroughly.

Spread granola evenly on a lined, rimmed baking sheet either on a silicone mat or parchment paper.

Bake for 10 minutes, then rotate the pan and bake another 10 minutes. It’s important to keep a close eye so that it doesn’t burn. You want it to be toasty and browned- if it doesn’t look browned in the middle part.

Add coconut flakes and bake 5 minutes longer and check again. DON’T stir! This is what’s going to make all the clusters.

Remove from oven and let sit, undisturbed, until totally cooled.

Transfer to an airtight container, like a large mason jar, for storage, sprinkling in the dried fruit in between.