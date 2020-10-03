ST. LOUIS — IN-HOUSE ROAST BEEF with STEAK RUB
Ingredients
Steak rub
Paprika -1 TBSP
Cracked Peppercorn - 1TBSP
Chili Powder -1 TSP
Coarse Salt- 2 TBSP
Sugar - 1TSP
Ground Coriander -1/2 TSP
Dry Thyme -1/2 TSP
Granulated Garlic - 1/4 TSP
Eye of Round Roast - 3-4 LB
Olive Oil - 1 TBLE
Directions
1) Mix together the dry spices
2) Rub the olive oil on the roast and cover it with the mixed spices, gently massaging it into the meat.
3) Let the roast season in the spices for at least 4 hours to overnight in the fridge.
4) Pull roast from fridge and let sit for at least one hour to come to room temp.
5) Pre-heat the oven to 200 degrees.
6) Roast in oven for 3-4 hours until internal temperature reaches 120-125 degrees.
7) Let roast rest for 30 minutes before carving.
CARAMELIZED ONION & HORSERADISH AIOLI
Ingredients
Yellow Onions- 2 EA (julienned)
Unsalted Butter- 1TBSP
Brown Sugar- 1/2 TSP
Salt- 1/2 TSP
Garlic- 3 EA (minced)
Salt- 1/8 TSP
Egg Yolks- 3 EA
Lime Juice- 3 TBSP
Dijon Mustard - 1/2 TBSP
Prepared Horseradish - 2.5 TSP
Canola Oil -3/4 Cup
Olive Oil - 1/4 Cup
Directions
1) Melt butter in large saute pan on Med-High heat and add sliced onions.
2) Add brown sugar and salt to onions and mix thoroughly. Turn heat down to low and stir occasionally for 45 minutes. If the onions start to stick or burn stir in a tablespoon of water.
3) After the onions have caramelized, remove from heat and cool.
4) Mince garlic finely with salt.
5) Mix together the salted garlic, egg yolks, lime juice, dijon and horseradish in a medium bowl.
6) Combine the olive and canola oil.
7) Whisking constantly, star adding the mixed oil in a slow, steady stream until all the oil has emulsified into the sauce.
8) Mince the cooled off caramelized onions and fold into aioli. Use immediately or store in an airtight container for up to a week.