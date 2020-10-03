ST. LOUIS — IN-HOUSE ROAST BEEF with STEAK RUB

Ingredients

Steak rub

Paprika -1 TBSP

Cracked Peppercorn - 1TBSP

Chili Powder -1 TSP

Coarse Salt- 2 TBSP

Sugar - 1TSP

Ground Coriander -1/2 TSP

Dry Thyme -1/2 TSP

Granulated Garlic - 1/4 TSP

Eye of Round Roast - 3-4 LB

Olive Oil - 1 TBLE

Directions

1) Mix together the dry spices

2) Rub the olive oil on the roast and cover it with the mixed spices, gently massaging it into the meat.

3) Let the roast season in the spices for at least 4 hours to overnight in the fridge.

4) Pull roast from fridge and let sit for at least one hour to come to room temp.

5) Pre-heat the oven to 200 degrees.

6) Roast in oven for 3-4 hours until internal temperature reaches 120-125 degrees.

7) Let roast rest for 30 minutes before carving.

CARAMELIZED ONION & HORSERADISH AIOLI

Ingredients

Yellow Onions- 2 EA (julienned)

Unsalted Butter- 1TBSP

Brown Sugar- 1/2 TSP

Salt- 1/2 TSP

Garlic- 3 EA (minced)

Salt- 1/8 TSP

Egg Yolks- 3 EA

Lime Juice- 3 TBSP

Dijon Mustard - 1/2 TBSP

Prepared Horseradish - 2.5 TSP

Canola Oil -3/4 Cup

Olive Oil - 1/4 Cup

Directions

1) Melt butter in large saute pan on Med-High heat and add sliced onions.

2) Add brown sugar and salt to onions and mix thoroughly. Turn heat down to low and stir occasionally for 45 minutes. If the onions start to stick or burn stir in a tablespoon of water.

3) After the onions have caramelized, remove from heat and cool.

4) Mince garlic finely with salt.

5) Mix together the salted garlic, egg yolks, lime juice, dijon and horseradish in a medium bowl.

6) Combine the olive and canola oil.

7) Whisking constantly, star adding the mixed oil in a slow, steady stream until all the oil has emulsified into the sauce.

8) Mince the cooled off caramelized onions and fold into aioli. Use immediately or store in an airtight container for up to a week.

