Recipe of the Day: Roasted Glazed Autumn Vegetables

Shared by Author and TV Chef Christy Rost

ST. LOUIS — ROASTED GLAZED AUTUMN VEGETABLES

Ingredients:

1 small butternut squash, rinsed, peeled, seeded, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 red onion, peeled and cut into wedges

2 medium turnips, rinsed, peeled, and cut into 1-inch cubes

3 medium sweet potatoes, rinsed, peeled, and cut into 1-inch cubes

5 carrots, rinsed, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 head garlic, separated into cloves and peeled

2 tablespoons olive oil

Coarse kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons brown sugar, packed

3 tablespoons maple syrup

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. In a large roasting pan, combine butternut squash, red onion, turnips, sweet potatoes, carrots, and garlic. Toss the vegetables with your hands to mix. Drizzle them with olive oil and toss well to coat.

Roast the vegetables, uncovered, in the oven 30 to 35 minutes until they are caramelized and almost knife tender. Remove them from the oven, sprinkle with brown sugar, and drizzle with maple syrup. Stir gently and roast an additional 10 minutes until the vegetables are fully cooked.

Transfer the vegetables to a serving bowl or platter and serve immediately.

Chef’s Note: This recipe is designed to use what’s on hand in the crisper drawer and pantry, so you can substitute veggies such as other firm squash, parsnips, small red new potatoes, and Yukon Gold potatoes.

-Christy Rost