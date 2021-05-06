Recipe of the Day: Sautéed Chicken & Artichokes with Wine Reduction

Shared by Author and TV Chef Christy Rost

ST. LOUIS — Sautéed Chicken & Artichokes with Wine Reduction

Ingredients:

2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 large cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

½ cup dry white wine

½ cup chicken stock or broth

¾ cup drained and quartered artichoke hearts

1 ½ tablespoons capers, drained

Using the smooth side of a meat mallet, pound the chicken breasts to an even thickness of 3/4 inch. Season both sides of the meat with salt and pepper.

Preheat a large skillet over medium heat, add oil, and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan. Add the chicken to the pan, cook approximately 4 minutes until the bottom of the meat is browned; then turn it over and brown the other side, cooking 3 to 4 minutes more until the meat is cooked through. Transfer it to a serving platter and set it aside to keep warm.

Add garlic to the pan and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Raise the heat to medium high, and deglaze the pan with wine and chicken stock, scraping brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Boil until the liquid is reduced by half, then stir in artichokes and capers. Reduce the heat to low, correct seasonings as needed, and cook just until the artichokes and capers are heated through.

Spoon the artichokes, capers, and wine reduction over the chicken and serve.