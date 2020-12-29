Recipe of the Day: Save Your Dollars Soup

ST. LOUIS —
Save Your Dollars Soup
PREP TIME: 15 MINUTES • TOTAL TIME: 35 MINUTES • SERVES 6
"This is a soup that I probably have made more than any other dish on this planet! It’s a stretch-your-dollar, throw-a-few-ingredients-into-a-pot-and-be-done, and surf-a-little-longer kind of soup. All you need for this soup is cabbage, an onion, a couple carrots, and a potato or two! So simple yet so good," said Andrea Hannemann.
Ingredients
11/2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 large yellow onion, chopped
4 medium carrots, chopped into bite-sized
pieces
1 to 2 large Yukon Gold potatoes chopped into bite-sized
pieces
4 cups vegetable broth
1 small head green cabbage, roughly chopped
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Sea salt
Directions
1. Heat the olive oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Once the
oil is shimmering, add the onion and cook for 5 minutes. Add the
carrots and potatoes and cook for 2 to 3 more minutes, until the
vegetables begin to soften.
2. Add the vegetable broth, raise the heat to medium-high,
and
add the cabbage. Make sure the cabbage is submerged under the
liquid, bring to a simmer, then lower the heat and simmer for 10
to 15 minutes, until all the vegetables are softened.
3. Add the pepper, season with salt, and enjoy.
COOKED PLANT-BASED RECIPE
Check out more from Earthy Andy on Instagram, and for more information on her cookbook, visit earthyandy.com/plantoverprocessedbook.