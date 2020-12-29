Recipe of the Day: Save Your Dollars Soup

Shared by cookbook author Andrea Hannemann A.K.A. “Earthy Andy” on Instagram

ST. LOUIS — Save Your Dollars Soup

PREP TIME: 15 MINUTES • TOTAL TIME: 35 MINUTES • SERVES 6

"This is a soup that I probably have made more than any other dish on this planet! It’s a stretch-your-dollar, throw-a-few-ingredients-into-a-pot-and-be-done, and surf-a-little-longer kind of soup. All you need for this soup is cabbage, an onion, a couple carrots, and a potato or two! So simple yet so good," said Andrea Hannemann.

Ingredients

11/2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 large yellow onion, chopped

4 medium carrots, chopped into bite-sized

pieces

1 to 2 large Yukon Gold potatoes chopped into bite-sized

pieces

4 cups vegetable broth

1 small head green cabbage, roughly chopped

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Sea salt

Directions

1. Heat the olive oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Once the

oil is shimmering, add the onion and cook for 5 minutes. Add the

carrots and potatoes and cook for 2 to 3 more minutes, until the

vegetables begin to soften.

2. Add the vegetable broth, raise the heat to medium-high,

and

add the cabbage. Make sure the cabbage is submerged under the

liquid, bring to a simmer, then lower the heat and simmer for 10

to 15 minutes, until all the vegetables are softened.

3. Add the pepper, season with salt, and enjoy.

COOKED PLANT-BASED RECIPE

Check out more from Earthy Andy on Instagram, and for more information on her cookbook, visit earthyandy.com/plantoverprocessedbook.