Recipe of the Day: Savory Veg Mac & Cheese

Chef Lexi Linsenman shares a recipe for Savory Veg Mac & Cheese.

ST. LOUIS — Savory Veg Mac & Cheese

Serves: 1-2

Time: 40-50minutes

.

Ingredients:

Sauce

1 medium sized delicata squash

1 cup Greek yogo

2 large cloves roasted garlic (saute in a pan with olive oil)

1/4 tsp smoked paprika

pinch of cumin

Pinch salt and pepper

3 tbsp water

Pasta

2 cups cooked shell pasta

1 cup shredded crab meat

1/4 cup roasted walnuts (heat pan with olive oil, cook for 2-3 minutes)

1/4 tsp diced chives

Pinch chili flakes (if you like spice)

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 400' and wrap delicata squash in tin foil

2. Roast for 35-40 minutes until tender

3. Remove squash from tin foil and cut down the center

4. Remove stem and center seeds with a spoon

5. Once removed, place in a blender or nutribullet with roasted garlic, Greek yogo, water, smoked paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper

6. Blend until smooth

7. Cover the cooked pasta with sauce and stir until evenly covered

8. Top with crab meat, roasted walnuts, chives, and chili flakes if desired

9. Enjoy!

"This dish has a great "veg cheese" for those who are vegetarian or lactose intolerant. Those with lactose intolerance usually find Greek yogurt easier to digest than milk. Base this on your own body preferences of course," said Linsenman.

-Chef Lexi Linsenman