Recipe of the Day: Shamrock Skewers with Edamame Hummus

Shared by STL Veg Girl

ST. LOUIS — Shamrock Skewers with Edamame Hummus

Ingredients

Setup

VEGETABLE SKEWERS

1/2 head of broccoli, cut to florets and roasted

1 zucchini squash, cut to 1" rounds and halved

1/2 lb Brussels Sprouts, rough ends cut off and halved

1 bell pepper, cut to 1 1/2" pieces

1 poblano pepper, cut to 1 1/2" pieces

4-6 skewers

EDAMAME HUMMUS

14 ounces cooked chickpeas

14 ounces cooked edamame

2 tablespoons tahini

juice of 1/2 lemon

2-3 garlic cloves

pinch of salt

vegetable broth (or water) to get things moving

Directions

Roast, steam, or air-fry any green vegetables you like. Or, leave raw!

As a note, I don't use oil in my cooking, so to get any seasoning to stick, I will give a slight toss in vegetable broth or vinegar.

While cooking, Make your hummus.

Add all ingredients to a blender or a food processor and add the liquid as the machine is running, this will prevent from creating a too-thin dip.

Skewer up your greens and dollop the hummus on top.