Recipe of the Day: Shamrock Skewers with Edamame Hummus

Shared by STL Veg Girl

ST. LOUIS —

Shamrock Skewers with Edamame Hummus

Ingredients

garlic

lemon

tahini

bell pepper

pobalno pepper

chickpeas

brussels sprouts

broccoli

edamame

broth

Setup

VEGETABLE SKEWERS

  • 1/2 head of broccoli, cut to florets and roasted
  • 1 zucchini squash, cut to 1" rounds and halved
  • 1/2 lb Brussels Sprouts, rough ends cut off and halved
  • 1 bell pepper, cut to 1 1/2" pieces
  • 1 poblano pepper, cut to 1 1/2" pieces
  • 4-6 skewers

EDAMAME HUMMUS

  • 14 ounces cooked chickpeas
  • 14 ounces cooked edamame
  • 2 tablespoons tahini
  • juice of 1/2 lemon
  • 2-3 garlic cloves
  • pinch of salt
  • vegetable broth (or water) to get things moving

Directions

Roast, steam, or air-fry any green vegetables you like. Or, leave raw!

As a note, I don't use oil in my cooking, so to get any seasoning to stick, I will give a slight toss in vegetable broth or vinegar.

While cooking, Make your hummus.

Add all ingredients to a blender or a food processor and add the liquid as the machine is running, this will prevent from creating a too-thin dip.

Skewer up your greens and dollop the hummus on top.

The hummus also makes a great wrap, sandwich and burger spread!

-stlveggirl.com + cpbl-stl.com

