Recipe of the Day: Shamrock Skewers with Edamame Hummus

Shamrock Skewers with Edamame Hummus
Ingredients
Setup
VEGETABLE SKEWERS
- 1/2 head of broccoli, cut to florets and roasted
- 1 zucchini squash, cut to 1" rounds and halved
- 1/2 lb Brussels Sprouts, rough ends cut off and halved
- 1 bell pepper, cut to 1 1/2" pieces
- 1 poblano pepper, cut to 1 1/2" pieces
- 4-6 skewers
EDAMAME HUMMUS
- 14 ounces cooked chickpeas
- 14 ounces cooked edamame
- 2 tablespoons tahini
- juice of 1/2 lemon
- 2-3 garlic cloves
- pinch of salt
- vegetable broth (or water) to get things moving
Directions
Roast, steam, or air-fry any green vegetables you like. Or, leave raw!
As a note, I don't use oil in my cooking, so to get any seasoning to stick, I will give a slight toss in vegetable broth or vinegar.
While cooking, Make your hummus.
Add all ingredients to a blender or a food processor and add the liquid as the machine is running, this will prevent from creating a too-thin dip.
Skewer up your greens and dollop the hummus on top.
The hummus also makes a great wrap, sandwich and burger spread!