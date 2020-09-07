x
Recipe of the Day: Smoked Turkey Salad

Gobble STOP Smokehouse shares a recipe for Smoked Turkey Salad.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. —

Smoked Turkey Salad

2lbs. Smoked Turkey (diced)

400 grams/ 3 1/4 cups Fresh Apples

120 grams/3/4 cups Fresh Celery (chopped)

225 grams/2 cups Blue Cheese (crumbled)

225 grams/2cups Pecans (baked for 10 min)

1 1/2 cup Mayonnaise

1/2 tsp. Cayenne

1 tsp. Salt

Gobble STOP Smokehouse is located at 1227 Castillon Arcade Plaza in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

For more information and to check out the menu, visit gobblestopsmokehouse.net.

