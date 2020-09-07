Recipe of the Day: Smoked Turkey Salad

CREVE COEUR, Mo. —
Smoked Turkey Salad
2lbs. Smoked Turkey (diced)
400 grams/ 3 1/4 cups Fresh Apples
120 grams/3/4 cups Fresh Celery (chopped)
225 grams/2 cups Blue Cheese (crumbled)
225 grams/2cups Pecans (baked for 10 min)
1 1/2 cup Mayonnaise
1/2 tsp. Cayenne
1 tsp. Salt
Gobble STOP Smokehouse is located at 1227 Castillon Arcade Plaza in Creve Coeur, Missouri.
For more information and to check out the menu, visit gobblestopsmokehouse.net.
