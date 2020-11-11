Recipe of the Day: Smoky Coconut “Bacon”

Shared by Caryn Dugan A.K.A. STL Veg Girl

ST. LOUIS — Ingredients

Setup

2 cups unsweetened coconut flakes

2 tablespoons coconut aminos

1 tablespoons liquid smoke

3/4 tablespoons maple syrup

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees, F.

In a bowl, gently mix together all of the ingredients. Scoop out the coconut flakes on to a parchment paper lined baking sheet (leaving behind the left over liquid) and bake for 12-15 minutes, flipping halfway.

When the "bacon" begins to turn brown, watch it carefully, you don't want it to blacken and thus burn quickly.

As it cools, it will firm up and become dry. This keep well sealed in a container for several weeks.