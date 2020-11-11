x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Recipes

Recipe of the Day: Smoky Coconut “Bacon”

Shared by Caryn Dugan A.K.A. STL Veg Girl

ST. LOUIS —

Ingredients

liquid smoke

maple syrup

coconut flakes

coconut aminos

Setup

  • 2 cups unsweetened coconut flakes
  • 2 tablespoons coconut aminos
  • 1 tablespoons liquid smoke
  • 3/4 tablespoons maple syrup

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees, F.

In a bowl, gently mix together all of the ingredients. Scoop out the coconut flakes on to a parchment paper lined baking sheet (leaving behind the left over liquid) and bake for 12-15 minutes, flipping halfway.

When the "bacon" begins to turn brown, watch it carefully, you don't want it to blacken and thus burn quickly.

As it cools, it will firm up and become dry. This keep well sealed in a container for several weeks.

-STLVegGirl.com + cpbl-stl.com

Related Articles
Recipe of the Day: Roasted Pumpkin Pie
Shared by TV Chef and Author Christy Rost ST. LOUIS - Roasted Pumpkin Pie 1 medium pie pumpkin, about 2 pounds, rinsed ½ cup cold unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes 5-6 tablespoons ice water ½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice 1 cup heavy cream, for garnish 2 teaspoons confectioners' sugar, for garnish Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
ksdk.com |Nov 10, 2020