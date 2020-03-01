ST. LOUIS — This year’s pre-Mardi Gras Carnival Season kicks off Monday, January 6, 2020. To celebrate, Smoothie King shared a King Cake Smoothie recipe on Show Me St. Louis.

KING CAKE GLADIATOR RECIPE:

Bananas 1 large banana

Almond Milk ½ cup

Dates 1-2 large, pitted

(B) Vanilla Extract 1 teaspoon

Pure Almond Extract 1.5 teaspoon

SK Gladiator Protein 2 scoops (SK Vanilla Gladiator Protein)

Cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon

Sweetener 1-2 packs of choice

Ice 2 cups

Smoothie King has over 28 area locations. To find one near you, visit smoothieking.com.

