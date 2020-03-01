ST. LOUIS — This year’s pre-Mardi Gras Carnival Season kicks off Monday, January 6, 2020. To celebrate, Smoothie King shared a King Cake Smoothie recipe on Show Me St. Louis.
KING CAKE GLADIATOR RECIPE:
Bananas 1 large banana
Almond Milk ½ cup
Dates 1-2 large, pitted
(B) Vanilla Extract 1 teaspoon
Pure Almond Extract 1.5 teaspoon
SK Gladiator Protein 2 scoops (SK Vanilla Gladiator Protein)
Cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon
Sweetener 1-2 packs of choice
Ice 2 cups
Smoothie King has over 28 area locations. To find one near you, visit smoothieking.com.
