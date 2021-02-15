Recipe of the Day: Spicy Peanut Pad Thai

Shared by Chef Lexi Linsenman

ST. LOUIS — Spicy Peanut Pad Thai

Ingredients:

1 cup diced carrots

1 cup chopped broccoli

1 cup cooked rice noodles or ramen noodles (minus the flavor packet)

2 poached eggs

2 tbsp avocado oil

2 cloves garlic, diced

1/2 tsp fresh, diced ginger

1 tbsp crunchy/smooth peanut butter

2 tsp. soy sauce or liquid aminos

1 tsp chilies in oil or sriracha (or skip for no heat!)

Additional items:

Steak/chicken

Peanuts/cashews

Sesame seeds/Thai chilies/cilantro

Directions:

In a cast iron or large pan, turn the burner to medium heat and add oil

Throw in veggies, and cook for 5-7 minutes stirring occasionally

Add garlic and ginger and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes

In a small bowl stir together peanut butter, soy sauce (or liquid aminos), and chilies in oil (or sriracha)

Turn heat down to low and add noodles and sauce to the veggies

Stir until well blended

Turn off heat and add poached eggs, peanuts, Thai chilies or additional items

Enjoy!