Recipes

Recipe of the Day: Sassy Spinach and Mushroom Pizza

Shared by International Holistic Health Coach & Author, Koya Webb

ST. LOUIS —

Sassy Spinach and Mushroom Pizza

Ingredients: 

1 Banza pizza crust

2 C spinach

1 C mushrooms of your choice

1 C shredded cheese

½ C marinara

1-2 T everything but the bagel seasoning

1t garlic powder (optional) or 1 minced garlic clove

½ t cayenne pepper or paprika

Instructions: 

1. Preheat oven to 400.

2. Sautee spinach, mushrooms, garlic, cayenne and marinara until warm. Spread chunky marinara mixture on the pizza crust and sprinkle shredded cheese on top.

3. Put pizza in the oven for 11 minutes on 400 degrees.

4. Remove and let cool for 5 minutes.

5. Sprinkle EBTB seasoning on top and enjoy.

-koyawebb.com

