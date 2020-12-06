Recipe of the Day: Spinach Artichoke Cheese Fondue

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. —
Spinach Artichoke Cheese Fondue
Small: Serves up to 2 people
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Vegetable Bouillon
- ½ tsp. Fresh Garlic, chopped
- 1 oz Artichokes, drained and chopped
- 1 ¼ oz Butterkase Cheese, shredded
- 1 ¼ oz Fontina Cheese, shredded
- 1 tsp. Parmesan Cheese, grated
- 2 shakes Tabasco® sauce
- 1 ½ oz Fresh Spinach, ½” chopped, tightly packed
Directions:
Add vegetable bouillon to the top of a double-boiler. Add garlic and artichokes; stir with a fork.
Add 1/3 of the shredded cheese, mix with fork. Add another 1/3 of the cheese, mixing thoroughly with fork. Add the remaining cheese, mixing thoroughly until all of the cheese is incorporated and melted. Use a whipping motion to mix well.
Add Parmesan cheese and Tabasco® sauce. Fold and stir with fork to incorporate. Fold in fresh spinach.