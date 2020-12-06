x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

recipes

Recipe of the Day: Spinach Artichoke Cheese Fondue

Karen Barnett from The Melting Pot Town & Country shares a recipe for Spinach Artichoke Cheese Fondue.

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. —

Spinach Artichoke Cheese Fondue 

Small: Serves up to 2 people

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Vegetable Bouillon
  • ½ tsp. Fresh Garlic, chopped
  • 1 oz Artichokes, drained and chopped
  • 1 ¼ oz Butterkase Cheese, shredded
  • 1 ¼ oz Fontina Cheese, shredded
  • 1 tsp. Parmesan Cheese, grated
  • 2 shakes Tabasco® sauce
  • 1 ½ oz Fresh Spinach, ½” chopped, tightly packed

Directions:

Add vegetable bouillon to the top of a double-boiler. Add garlic and artichokes; stir with a fork.

Add 1/3 of the shredded cheese, mix with fork. Add another 1/3 of the cheese, mixing thoroughly with fork. Add the remaining cheese, mixing thoroughly until all of the cheese is incorporated and melted. Use a whipping motion to mix well.

Add Parmesan cheese and Tabasco® sauce. Fold and stir with fork to incorporate. Fold in fresh spinach.

More Recipes From Show Me St. Louis
Recipe of the Day: Bagna Cauda
1 cup extra virgin olive oil 1 loaf of Mr. Meowski Sourdough Bread Blend oil, butter, anchovies and garlic in processor until smooth. Transfer oil mixture to heavy medium saucepan. Cook over low heat 15 minutes, stirring, occasionally. (Sauce will separate.) Season with salt and pepper. Serve with bread.
ksdk.com |Jun 11, 2020