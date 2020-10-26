x
Recipe of the Day: Spooky Halloween Pizzas

Shared by Alex Caspero of Delish Knowledge and Plant-Based Juniors

ST. LOUIS —

Spooky Halloween Pizzas

1 pizza crust

½ C. Marinara (or pizza sauce)

6 Slices of Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese (dairy-free for vegan option)

½ C. Orange Cherry Tomatoes

¼ C. Fresh Basil, chopped

2 T. Black Olives

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Pre-heat oven to 400. Cut ghost shapes by hand out of the cheese slices, or using a ghost cookie cutter.

Lightly grease a baking sheet or pizza pan with olive oil and lightly brush (or spray) your crust as well.

Top pizza with sauce, cheese, basil and cherry tomatoes.

Cut a few of your black olives in half for mouths and the rest into little pieces for eyes. Decorate your ghosts. Bake for 10 minutes, or until cheese has melted.

plantbasedjuniors.com

