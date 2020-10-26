Recipe of the Day: Spooky Halloween Pizzas

ST. LOUIS —
Spooky Halloween Pizzas
1 pizza crust
½ C. Marinara (or pizza sauce)
6 Slices of Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese (dairy-free for vegan option)
½ C. Orange Cherry Tomatoes
¼ C. Fresh Basil, chopped
2 T. Black Olives
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
INSTRUCTIONS
Pre-heat oven to 400. Cut ghost shapes by hand out of the cheese slices, or using a ghost cookie cutter.
Lightly grease a baking sheet or pizza pan with olive oil and lightly brush (or spray) your crust as well.
Top pizza with sauce, cheese, basil and cherry tomatoes.
Cut a few of your black olives in half for mouths and the rest into little pieces for eyes. Decorate your ghosts. Bake for 10 minutes, or until cheese has melted.