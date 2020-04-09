Recipe of the Day: Sriracha Tofu

Recipe shared by Caryn Dugan A.K.A. STL Veg Girl

ST. LOUIS — Sriracha Tofu

Ingredients

tofu

onion powder

garlic powder

sriracha

Setup

1 block of extra firm tofu, excess water squeezed out

1/4 cup sriracha

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions

Preheat your oven to 425.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Mix the sriracha, onion and garlic in a large mixing bowl.

Cut your tofu in cubes, triangles or really any shape you'd like, just make sure they are all about the same size.

Toss them in the sriracha mixture and place on the parchment lined pan. Make sure they do not touch each other.

Bake for 15 minutes and flip. Bake for another 10 minutes.

Sriracha Tofu is great to have in the fridge to top on salads, as a pizza topping, mix with vegetables, whatever you can dream up! It will last in a sealed container in the fridge for about a week.

