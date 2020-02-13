ST. LOUIS — Buttermilk biscuit sandwich

Biscuit, sliced and lightly toasted

2 tablespoons Apple mustard (see recipe)

4 oz sliced smoked ham

Neutral cooking oil

Butter

Fried frozen egg (see recipe)

1/4 cup Cheese Sauce (see recipe)

To prepare the sandwich:

Heat oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Crack frozen eggs into a separate bowl and pour into hot skillet. Fry until egg whites begin to set. Add butter and baste to slightly crisp up the edges and warm the yolk. Do not flip, the yolk will become creamy and set from the freezing/thawing process.

Spread the toasted biscuit with apple mustard on each side. Place the ham on the bottom half of the biscuit, pour over cheese sauce, and top with the fried egg. Season the yolk with sea salt.

Apple mustard:

Mix a ratio of 2 parts whole grain mustard to 1 part apple butter

Frozen egg:

Freeze a carton of eggs at a minimum of 24 hours. Remove eggs as needed to thaw overnight in the fridge (keep in a container as the shells may crack as they thaw). Whites will remain loose and runny, yolk will become firmer and gel-like.

Cheese Sauce (yields 1 cup)

1 1/2 tablespoons butter

1 1/2 tablespoons all purpose flour

1 cup whole milk

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/8 cup shredded gruyere cheese

salt

pepper

In a saucepan melt butter over medium heat and add flour. Continue to stir until mixture starts to form a paste and becomes golden brown. Add milk and whisk to incorporate. Continue cooking over medium heat while whisking until milk starts to thicken. Add in cheese and continue whisking until sauce is a creamy consistency. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Keep warm over low heat until ready to serve. Refrigerate remaining cheese sauce and reheat as needed.

STL Veg Girl shares a Valentine's Day treat ST. LOUIS - Ingredients strawberries cocoa powder maple syrup almond butter Setup 1 block of silken firm tofu 2 tablespoons maple syrup 2 -3 tablespoons cocoa powder 1 tablespoon creamy almond butter small pinch of salt 1 pint of organic strawberries Directions Make the chocolate: In a blender, mix all the other ingredients until smooth and taste.

