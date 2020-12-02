ST. LOUIS — Cinnamon Roll Smoothie

Mix up this tasty smoothie for a quick and filling breakfast that everyone in your family will enjoy!

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 cup low-fat milk, lactose free

1/2 cup yogurt, lactose free

1/4 cup old fashioned oats

½ Tablespoon brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 frozen banana (or fresh banana, but add in 3-4 ice cubes)

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Nutrition Information: 240 Calories, 4 gm fat, 9 gm protein, 20% DV Calcium

