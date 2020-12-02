ST. LOUIS — Cinnamon Roll Smoothie

Mix up this tasty smoothie for a quick and filling breakfast that everyone in your family will enjoy!

Serves 2

Ingredients:
1 cup low-fat milk, lactose free
1/2 cup yogurt, lactose free
1/4 cup old fashioned oats
½ Tablespoon brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1 frozen banana (or fresh banana, but add in 3-4 ice cubes)

Directions: 
Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Nutrition Information:  240 Calories, 4 gm fat, 9 gm protein, 20% DV Calcium

