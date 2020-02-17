ST. LOUIS — “This versatile dish can be served as an entrée salad or can be turned into a low carb main. Ahi tuna is divided into two different species: yellowfin and bigeye. For our recipe we will use yellowfin. You can usually find it frozen at your local grocery store and it has many health benefits (including being high in Omega-3s and vitamin B12).A seared tuna steak is a bit different than canned most are used to. Ahi comes in a whole, beautiful raw steak that holds its form much easier than other kinds of fish. Ahi Tuna can be cooked rare and safely consumed provided the manufacturer has handled it under USDA guidelines. Of course eating any undercooked seafood could increase your likelihood to contract a foodborne illness, but these instances are rare. The best part of this recipe is the zucchini noodles or zoodles. They are a fun way to get the texture and mouthfeel of pasta without the extra carbs. Kids and adults love zoodles and this is a great way for children to get extra veggies into their diet. Zoodles can be briefly cooked or served raw, it’s up to your preference.” – A.J. Moll

Ingredients:

4oz Ahi Tuna Steak, semi thawed

½ cup Zucchini, processed through spiralizer or 1 cup if choosing a main dish.

¼ cup shredded carrot

¼ cup red bell pepper sliced into rings

Scallion to garnish

Optional ½ cup Romaine chopped if serving as a salad

Kosher Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, Juice of one lemon, 1 Tsp Olive Oil to season Salmon

Dressing, we recommend prepared sesame ginger dressing found in your local grocery.

Directions:

Get a stove top grill super-hot or use a cast iron pan. Drizzle oil and lemon on semi-thawed fish. Season with Salt and Pepper. Grill the salmon each side for 2 minutes. The center should be pink. Allow 5 minutes to rest and cut thin with a very sharp knife. While the fish is resting prepare the veggies. If you choose to serve the zucchini hot, then briefly cook the zoodles in boiling salted water just before plating. Assemble the dish. Lettuce first if choosing the salad option. Next plate the zoodles. In corners of the plate add the carrots and pepper rings. Add the ahi tuna slices and arrange in the center of the plate. Garnish with scallion and serve dressing on the side. For more recipe Ideas follow @Chef_AJ_Moll on Instagram

To learn about Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School and where Chef A.J. Works:

Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School

Company Kitchen Food Services

Recipe of the Day: Dark and Dulce Chocolate Fondue recipe TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - February is all about romance and National Chocolate Month. Fondue is a wonderfully romantic dining experience that you can create at home or at our restaurant. Melted chocolate in a fondue pot with cakes and fruit dippers is The Melting Pot's favorite way to celebrate National Chocolate Month.

More recipes from Show Me St. Louis:

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich

RELATED: RECIPE: Chocolate Tofu Filled Strawberries

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Roll Smoothie

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Pesto Jack Fondue

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Blueberry Muffin Batter Smoothie

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Heart Pancakes or Waffles using beets