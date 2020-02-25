ST. LOUIS —

South-Of-The-Border Beef Hash

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (75% to 80% lean)
  • 3 cups frozen potatoes O'Brien
  • 1-1/2 cups prepared thick-and-chunky salsa
  • 1 can (4 to 4-1/2 ounces) chopped green chilies
  • 1/2 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

COOKING:

  1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

  1. Stir in potatoes. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in salsa and chilies; continue cooking 8 to 10 minutes or until potatoes are lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with cheese. Let stand 5 minutes.

