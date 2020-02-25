ST. LOUIS —

South-Of-The-Border Beef Hash

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (75% to 80% lean)

3 cups frozen potatoes O'Brien

1-1/2 cups prepared thick-and-chunky salsa

1 can (4 to 4-1/2 ounces) chopped green chilies

1/2 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

COOKING:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Stir in potatoes. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in salsa and chilies; continue cooking 8 to 10 minutes or until potatoes are lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with cheese. Let stand 5 minutes.

For more beef recipes, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com. For more from the Missouri Beef Council, visit MoBeef.org.

More Recipes From Show Me St. Louis