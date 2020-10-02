ST. LOUIS — "Bust the Winter Blues with Blueberries!"

Blueberry Muffin Batter Smoothie

by AnnessaRD

Ingredients:

3/4 cup vanilla almond milk
1/3 cup blueberries, fresh or frozen
2 tablespoons whole oats
1 1/2 tablespoons cashew butter
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
ice

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

Instructions:

1. In a blender, combine all ingredients until smooth.

2. Add ice and pulse the blender for a thicker smoothie. Enjoy!

For more great recipes from Annessa, visit AnnessaRD.com
