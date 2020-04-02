ST. LOUIS — Fermented Garlic Honey Brussels Sprouts
Prep time: 10 min
Cook time: 15 min
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
1 Lb. Whole Brussels Sprouts
1 Shallot
2 Tbsp. Fermented Garlic Honey Sauce
3 Slices Bacon (optional)
Handful Roasted Pine Nuts (optional)
Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions:
1. Clean and halve Brussels sprouts, place in steamer and steam for 5-6 min (until al dente).
2. Cut bacon into small dice and sauté in skillet until crispy. Remove bacon and leave fat in skillet (for vegetarian, skip this step and add 1 tbsp. EVOO to skillet).
3. Mince shallot and cook in the bacon fat (or EVOO) until translucent.
4. Add Brussels sprouts and cook until browned/charred on the outside. Turn off burner.
5. Add Fermented Garlic Honey into skillet and mix well.
6. Add bacon and salt/pepper to taste.
7. Move to serving dish and garnish with pine nuts.
For more from Anya, visit anyasapothekere.com.
More recipes from Show Me St. Louis:
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Chicken Tacos
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Clementine’s Lava Cakes
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Cajun Crab Cakes and White Cheddar Grits
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Beef Barley Soup with Spinach
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Knockout Smoked Wings