ST. LOUIS — Fermented Garlic Honey Brussels Sprouts



Prep time: 10 min

Cook time: 15 min

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 Lb. Whole Brussels Sprouts

1 Shallot

2 Tbsp. Fermented Garlic Honey Sauce

3 Slices Bacon (optional)

Handful Roasted Pine Nuts (optional)

Salt & Pepper to taste





Directions:

1. Clean and halve Brussels sprouts, place in steamer and steam for 5-6 min (until al dente).

2. Cut bacon into small dice and sauté in skillet until crispy. Remove bacon and leave fat in skillet (for vegetarian, skip this step and add 1 tbsp. EVOO to skillet).

3. Mince shallot and cook in the bacon fat (or EVOO) until translucent.

4. Add Brussels sprouts and cook until browned/charred on the outside. Turn off burner.

5. Add Fermented Garlic Honey into skillet and mix well.

6. Add bacon and salt/pepper to taste.

7. Move to serving dish and garnish with pine nuts.

For more from Anya, visit anyasapothekere.com.

