ST. LOUIS —

Buffalo ‘Chikun’ Dip

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of Earth Balance Butter

2-3 fresh garlic cloves minced

1/4 of yellow onion chopped

2 cups of shredded King Oyster Mushroom

1/2 hot sauce (your personal favorite)

8 oz of Vegan Cream Cheese, I used Myoko's Chive Cream Cheese

1/2 cup of Tofutti Sour Cream

1/3 cup Ranch Vegan Dip or Vegan Salad Dressing (I used Trader Joe's Ranch Vegan Dip)

4-5 slices of Vegan Cheddar Cheese (I used Follow your Heart- American Style Cheddar)

1/2 tsp nutritional yeast

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp garlic pepper

***Use cast iron skillet

1. Preheat oven to 350.

2. Mince fresh garlic and chop yellow onion. Set aside.

3. Take white section of King Oyster Mushroom and pulling to shred with a fork. The shredding process is quite simple, just start from top of mushroom under the cap, and bring the fork down alongside the stem. This action should bring about a "shredded chicken" look and texture.

4. In your cast iron skillet (or ovenproof dish), melt the butter over medium heat. Saute onion and garlic until softened and fragrant. Add the shredded king oyster mushroom, spice mix of salt, nutritional yeast, paprika, and garlic pepper. Stir and mix well.

5. Add hot sauce evenly over the mushroom, onion, garlic, and spice mix.

6. Reduce heat to low and stir in cream cheese and vegan cheddar cheese, and mix well until combined.

7. Remove from heat, while stirring add sour cream and vegan ranch dip (or salad dressing).

8. Place in oven and bake for 20 minutes until there's bubbling around the edges and the cheese has melted, stay large spoon and give it a stir.

9. Bake for an additional 5 minutes and broil (if you wish) to brown on top.

10. Best served while hot, top with green onions and serve with your favorite chips, sliced veggies, or bread.

Buen Provecho!

