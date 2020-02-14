TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — February is all about romance and National Chocolate Month.

Fondue is a wonderfully romantic dining experience that you can create at home or at our restaurant.

Melted chocolate in a fondue pot with cakes and fruit dippers is The Melting Pot's favorite way to celebrate National Chocolate Month.

Dark and Dulce Chocolate Fondue

Ingredients:

Dark chocolate melting chocolate

Dulce De Leche

Sea Salt

Instructions:

Melt dark chocolate with a little water or milk to consistency

Swirl in Dulce De Leche

Top with Sea Salt

Dip fresh fruits and cakes into chocolate fondue.

For more information on The Melting Pot, visit themeltingpot.com.

