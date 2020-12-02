ST. LOUIS — Ingredients

tofu

strawberries

cocoa powder

maple syrup

almond butter

Setup

1 block of silken firm tofu

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 -3 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 tablespoon creamy almond butter

small pinch of salt

1 pint of organic strawberries

Directions

Make the chocolate:

In a blender, mix all the other ingredients until smooth and taste. Adjust to your palate. Allow to chill for one hour. Transfer the chocolate mix to either a plastic baggie, a pastry bag or a condiment container with a very small opening. If using a baggie, let as much air escape as you can and cut a small corner off.

Prepare the strawberries:

Using a very small melon baller or a round teaspoon, gently scoop out the top of a strawberry. Next, cut off the very bottom of the strawberry so that it sits upright.

Squeeze the chocolate into the strawberries and either eat immediately or chill in fridge until ready.

For more great recipes from STL Veg Girl, visit STLVegGirl.com.

