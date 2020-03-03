ST. LOUIS —

Fruit Pizza

Most children love pizza. Try this new sweet and fruity variety that will be fun and scrumptious. Children can help pat the crust onto the pan and select their favorite fruits to add for the pizza topping. This is a pizza that “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” would love.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

1 can pineapple chunks in their own juice (20 ounce can)

½ cup butter, softened

¼ cup powdered sugar

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Assorted fruit (strawberries, chuck pineapple (save juice), kiwi, blueberries, etc.)

Using non-stick cooking spray, grease a 16 inch pizza pan. Drain the pineapple chunks and save juice for the glaze.

Mix butter, flour and powdered sugar. Use hands to mix until it resembles pie dough. Children can help mix. Pat dough onto the pan. Children can help.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes until light brown. Let cool on wire rack.

Clean and slice fruit for the top of the pizza.

Beat together by hand the cream cheese, 1/3 cup sugar and vanilla. Spread on cooled crust.

Arrange fruit any way that you would like. Create your own design. For example, try strawberries on the outside, pineapple and kiwi and then blueberries in the center.

Glaze for your Fruit Pizza:

1 ½ cups pineapple juice (Use the juice from the canned pineapple. Add water if needed.)

3 tablespoons cornstarch

¾ cup sugar

1 ½ teaspoons lemon juice

Whisk together juice and water, cornstarch, sugar and lemon juice in a small pan. Heat on medium to medium high heat stirring constantly until thickened. (About 3 to 5 minutes.)

Pour the hot glaze over the fruit.

Slice into pizza slices and enjoy.

