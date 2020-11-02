ST. LOUIS —

Pesto Jack Fondue

Ingredients:

1 TEASPOON Pesto (store bought is fine)

8 OUNCES Shredded Swiss Cheese (we use Gruyere)

8 OUNCES Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

2 TABLESPOONS Cornstarch

1/2 CUP White Wine

3/4 CUP Chicken Stock

Salt and Pepper to taste

1/8 TEASPOON Nutmeg

Instructions:

Combine cheeses and cornstarch in a bowl.

In a heavy saucepan, bring the wine, garlic and chicken stock to a simmer over medium-low heat.

Add cheeses to simmering liquid a little at a time, whisking continuously.

Once smooth add your nutmeg and pesto.

Stir till smooth again.

Serve with dippers and enjoy!

For more from the Art of Entertaining, visit theaofe.com.

Recipe of the Day: Spinach Artichoke Cheesecake ST. LOUIS - SPINACH ARTICHOKE CHEESECAKE 1/2 Stick of Butter 1/4 Chopped Yellow Onion 1 TSP Chopped Garlic 1 - 10 oz Bag Fresh Spinach 1 Can Artichoke Hearts (chopped) 8 oz Softened Cream Cheese 2 Eggs 1 1/2 Cups of Shredded Asiago Cheese Melt your butter on the stove and saute the onions, spinach and artichoke hearts till softened.

More recipes from Show Me St. Louis:

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Blueberry Muffin Batter Smoothie

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Heart Pancakes or Waffles using beets

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Fermented Garlic Honey Brussels Sprouts

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Chicken Tacos

RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Cajun Crab Cakes and White Cheddar Grits