ST. LOUIS —
Pesto Jack Fondue
Ingredients:
1 TEASPOON Pesto (store bought is fine)
8 OUNCES Shredded Swiss Cheese (we use Gruyere)
8 OUNCES Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese
2 TABLESPOONS Cornstarch
1/2 CUP White Wine
3/4 CUP Chicken Stock
Salt and Pepper to taste
1/8 TEASPOON Nutmeg
Instructions:
Combine cheeses and cornstarch in a bowl.
In a heavy saucepan, bring the wine, garlic and chicken stock to a simmer over medium-low heat.
Add cheeses to simmering liquid a little at a time, whisking continuously.
Once smooth add your nutmeg and pesto.
Stir till smooth again.
Serve with dippers and enjoy!
For more from the Art of Entertaining, visit theaofe.com.
More recipes from Show Me St. Louis:
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Blueberry Muffin Batter Smoothie
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Heart Pancakes or Waffles using beets
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Fermented Garlic Honey Brussels Sprouts
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Chicken Tacos
RELATED: Recipe of the Day: Cajun Crab Cakes and White Cheddar Grits