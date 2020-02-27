ST. LOUIS —
Teriyaki Chicken Sushi
INGREDIENTS
FOR RICE:
- 2 cups sushi rice
- 4 cups water
- Rice vinegar
FOR TERIYAKI CHICKEN:
- 1 boneless, skinless chicken breast
- teriyaki sauce
- Sesame oil
- Brown sugar
FOR SUSHI ROLLS:
- 5 sheets of seaweed
- Chicken
- 1 avocado
- Cucumber
- Fried onions
- Sriracha Mayo
INSTRUCTIONS
- Prepare sushi rice. Rinse rice with cold water. Place in a heavy-duty saucepan with water. Turn heat on to medium-high and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cover. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes, until rice is cooked. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Once rice is cool, sprinkle with rice vinegar 1 to 2 tablespoons. Set aside until ready to assemble rolls.
- Slice chicken breast into thin strips. In a bowl and sprinkle with a few drops of teriyaki sauce, sesame oil, and a pinch of brown sugar. Mix in bag and place in fridge to marinade for an hour. Fry chicken in a bit of oil for 3 to 4 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and slightly crisp on the outside. Remove from frying pan and set aside to cool.
- To assemble sushi rolls: Using a sushi mat, lay seaweed shiny side down. Top with sushi rice, Top with additional ingredients (chicken, avocado slices, and cucumber). Start rolling the sushi from top to bottom, making sure that you are keeping the roll tight you don't want it to fall apart when you slice it.
- Wrap and cut: Wrap rolls in saran wrap and store in fridge until ready to cut. Use a serrated knife to cut each roll into 8 thin slices. Serve with your favorite Sushi Sides.
